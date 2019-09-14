English
    Chhichhore Actor Varun Sharma: People Can Relate Themselves To 'Sexa'

    Actor Varun Sharma, who is currently being praised for his role in Chhichhore, said that it has been a special journey when he acted as Sexa. "I am happier when people remember me for my characters than me," he said.

    In an interview with The Indian Express, Varun spoke about why Chhichhore will be a relevant film for all generations and what makes him choose comedy roles.

    When he was asked about what stood out for him in the film, he said it was the unique script. Varun said, "I think the way this film has been written. I really thank Nitesh (Tiwari) sir, Piyush and Nikhil, the writers of our film, for writing these characters the way they did. They made every character special, and all of them performed so well. I really enjoyed playing Sexa because he is so full of fun."

    He stated that everyone can relate with his character Sexa as they would have seen at least one character like him in their lives. "The kind of mischievous things that he keeps doing. I am so glad that all the characters were so relatable. Sexa's relatability is wide. People can either relate themselves to him or remember their friends being like him in their school or college time," the actor said.

    When he was questioned about his career path which has more comic films, Varun said that it was never planned. "Comedy was never the plan and I had never planned on becoming a comedy actor.

    When I had started off as an actor, during my theatre days, I would do plays with serious roles. I performed in plays like Ashwatthama and Andha Yug. It was hardcore theatre. Fukrey was my first attempt at comedy. I have done four years of rigorous theatre before I finally started doing films. I had never done comedy."

    Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film released on September 6 and is doing well at the ticket window.

    Read more about: varun sharma chhichhore
