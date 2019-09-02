Chhichhore Actress Shraddha Kapoor: I Enjoy Vanity As Part Of My Profession But Not In Real Life

It is true that appearances are an important part of the show business, especially in cinema. But Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor has learnt to strike just the right balance between vanity and an obsession with looks. Shraddha shared recently that she enjoys vanity as a part of her profession. However, in real life, she is not that concerned with her looks.

Shraddha opened up to IANS about when she enjoys her vanity and when she knows not to give too much importance to it. "Vanity is a small part of my profession. That is not all in an actor's life, so I am quite easy with it. I love playing with colours and different hairstyles. When it comes to my characters in films, makeup is an important part to build a character," she said.

She continued further, "I am not over-conscious with the way I look in real life. There are days I may have a pimple, (there are) bad hair days and my skin looks tired because of extensive travel. I am photographed like that at the airport, and I am ok with it. Pimple comes naturally and we all are human, not plastic."

While her most recent film, Saaho, co-starring Prabhas has been doing commercially well, it has received negative reviews from critics. Shraddha is now all geared up for her next, Chhichhore, a movie which is helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

Speaking about her character, Shraddha said, "That is an interesting film for me because I play two characters of two generations. I play a college student and also the mother of a young girl. Playing two generations in the same film is interesting."

Chhichhore also stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Naveen Polishetty, Varun Sharma, and Prateik Babbar. It releases on September 6.

MOST READ: Kangana Ranaut Will DONATE LARGE Part Of Her Earnings To Cauvery Calling!