    Chhichhore Box Office Prediction: This Film Might Be A 'Game Changer' For Sushant Singh Rajput

    Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., September 6 and we are getting to hear only positive things about the movie. Early movie-goers, who got to attend the special screening of the film are all praises for the movie and trade analysts hint that owing to positive 'word of mouth', Chhichhore will surely shine at the box office.

    As far as Chhichhore's opening collection is concerned, the film is likely to collect Rs 6-7 crore. However, while inching towards the weekend, the film is expected to witness a huge number of footfalls at the theatres owing to positive reviews.

    Here are some of the reviews..

    shwani kumar @BorntobeAshwani: "जो फिल्म खुद में स्टार हो, उसे स्टार देना - तौहीन है।#Chhichhore के रिव्यू के तौर पर सिर्फ़ इतना ही कहना है कि जाइए - ये फिल्म देखिए, दोस्तों को दिखाइए, अपने बच्चों को दिखाइए...क्योंकि ये आज के वक्त की सबसे ज़रूरी फिल्म है।"

    Teacher's Day Special: Hrithik Roshan Reveals His Favourite Subject & How He Overcomed His Weakness

    Joginder Tuteja @Tutejajoginder: "#Chhichhore is a heartwarming and endearing film that delivers more than what it promised. This will not just make you relive your college days but also make you feel good about life. If you have loved 3 Idiots, you would fall for Chhichhore as well."

    Himesh @HimeshMankad: "#Chhichhore is light hearted film that touches your soul, takes you on a nostalgic trip to the college days and creates the urge to revisit the golden phase of life."

    Chhichhore is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who previously directed Aamir Khan's Dangal. The director had earlier said that the film revolves around college friends. If you have watched the trailer, you must be aware that the film will showcase the lead characters in their youth as well as in their adulthood.

    The film also casts Naveen Polishetty, Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar and Tahir Bhasin in key roles.

    Thursday, September 5, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
