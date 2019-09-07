English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Chhichhore Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD!

    By Lekhaka
    |

    On one side, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore has left the critics and movie-goers all impressed, on the other side, the full movie has been leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers on the very second day of its release. Chhichhore, which collected Rs 7 crore on its opening day, is expected to perform really well on the weekend, but, now we wonder if the online leak would affect the business of the film. Time will only tell! Meanwhile, here's what netizens have to say about Chhichhore..

    RAJ. @TamperedBall

    RAJ. @TamperedBall

    "A very good msg has been given by this movie as nt 2 giveup after faliure bcoz it's simply nt d end& nt d proper solution 2 any problm. Brilliant piece of work.Full of entertainment& essence of nostalgic moments👏."

    Sumeet Nadkarni @sumu76in

    Sumeet Nadkarni @sumu76in

    "#Chhichhore is mix of 3 Idiots and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.Though its core theme of never give up is pertinent to today's students, one expected more from #NiteshTiwari after #Dangal. A one time watch nevertheless."

    देवमानुष @antigod__

    देवमानुष @antigod__

    "One time watch movie #Chhichhore. Many moments to laugh. Last 15 minutes not very convincing full of cliché. Film is good except those last moments when it becomes predictable. Chemistry between Sushant and Shraddha is a bummer. Their love story lacks enthusiasm and profundity."

    Jainil Patel @pjainil2000

    Jainil Patel @pjainil2000

    "#Chhichhore is a story of friendship,emotions and fun straight from the heart of @niteshtiwari22where @varunsharma90 @itsSSR @NaveenPolishety @tusharpandeyx @ShraddhaKapoor @TahirRajBhasin aces each and every character. Most sincere film of recent times.Definitely must watch!!"

    Maramanishi @Trivikramnlrfan

    Maramanishi @Trivikramnlrfan

    "@NaveenPolishety u r just amazing man selection of your scripts taking you to Next level #Chhichhore make it Hattrick."

    Ankit Rawat @ankitrawat18

    Ankit Rawat @ankitrawat18

    "Just watched #Chhichhore! It is the most entertaining movie of the year so far with a heart touching message. Outstanding acting by @itsSSR @varunsharma9 @ShraddhaKapoor & @NaveenPolishety! If you want to refresh and relive your Hostel & College memories, Please Go & Watch It."

    Ravi Ranjan @lonalola

    Ravi Ranjan @lonalola

    "#Chhichhore is going to be the sleeper hit of this year..."

    (Social media posts are unedited.)

    More CHHICHHORE News

    Read more about: chhichhore tamilrockers
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue