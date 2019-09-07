Chhichhore Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD!
On one side, Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore has left the critics and movie-goers all impressed, on the other side, the full movie has been leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers on the very second day of its release. Chhichhore, which collected Rs 7 crore on its opening day, is expected to perform really well on the weekend, but, now we wonder if the online leak would affect the business of the film. Time will only tell! Meanwhile, here's what netizens have to say about Chhichhore..
RAJ. @TamperedBall
"A very good msg has been given by this movie as nt 2 giveup after faliure bcoz it's simply nt d end& nt d proper solution 2 any problm. Brilliant piece of work.Full of entertainment& essence of nostalgic moments👏."
Sumeet Nadkarni @sumu76in
"#Chhichhore is mix of 3 Idiots and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.Though its core theme of never give up is pertinent to today's students, one expected more from #NiteshTiwari after #Dangal. A one time watch nevertheless."
देवमानुष @antigod__
"One time watch movie #Chhichhore. Many moments to laugh. Last 15 minutes not very convincing full of cliché. Film is good except those last moments when it becomes predictable. Chemistry between Sushant and Shraddha is a bummer. Their love story lacks enthusiasm and profundity."
Jainil Patel @pjainil2000
"#Chhichhore is a story of friendship,emotions and fun straight from the heart of @niteshtiwari22where @varunsharma90 @itsSSR @NaveenPolishety @tusharpandeyx @ShraddhaKapoor @TahirRajBhasin aces each and every character. Most sincere film of recent times.Definitely must watch!!"
Maramanishi @Trivikramnlrfan
"@NaveenPolishety u r just amazing man selection of your scripts taking you to Next level #Chhichhore make it Hattrick."
Ankit Rawat @ankitrawat18
"Just watched #Chhichhore! It is the most entertaining movie of the year so far with a heart touching message. Outstanding acting by @itsSSR @varunsharma9 @ShraddhaKapoor & @NaveenPolishety! If you want to refresh and relive your Hostel & College memories, Please Go & Watch It."
Ravi Ranjan @lonalola
"#Chhichhore is going to be the sleeper hit of this year..."
(Social media posts are unedited.)