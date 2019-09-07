Chhichhore Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In HD!

RAJ. @TamperedBall

"A very good msg has been given by this movie as nt 2 giveup after faliure bcoz it's simply nt d end& nt d proper solution 2 any problm. Brilliant piece of work.Full of entertainment& essence of nostalgic moments👏."

Sumeet Nadkarni @sumu76in

"#Chhichhore is mix of 3 Idiots and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander.Though its core theme of never give up is pertinent to today's students, one expected more from #NiteshTiwari after #Dangal. A one time watch nevertheless."

देवमानुष @antigod__

"One time watch movie #Chhichhore. Many moments to laugh. Last 15 minutes not very convincing full of cliché. Film is good except those last moments when it becomes predictable. Chemistry between Sushant and Shraddha is a bummer. Their love story lacks enthusiasm and profundity."

Jainil Patel @pjainil2000

"#Chhichhore is a story of friendship,emotions and fun straight from the heart of @niteshtiwari22where @varunsharma90 @itsSSR @NaveenPolishety @tusharpandeyx @ShraddhaKapoor @TahirRajBhasin aces each and every character. Most sincere film of recent times.Definitely must watch!!"

Maramanishi @Trivikramnlrfan

"@NaveenPolishety u r just amazing man selection of your scripts taking you to Next level #Chhichhore make it Hattrick."

Ankit Rawat @ankitrawat18

"Just watched #Chhichhore! It is the most entertaining movie of the year so far with a heart touching message. Outstanding acting by @itsSSR @varunsharma9 @ShraddhaKapoor & @NaveenPolishety! If you want to refresh and relive your Hostel & College memories, Please Go & Watch It."

Ravi Ranjan @lonalola

"#Chhichhore is going to be the sleeper hit of this year..."

(Social media posts are unedited.)