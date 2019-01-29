Chhichhore: The Nicknames In This Sushant- Shraddha Film Are Inspired By This Person's College Life!

After the blockbuster success of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, writer-director Nitesh Tiwari is currently working on Sajid Nadiadwala's upcoming production, 'Chhichhore' with Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The two actors will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the film.

The filmmaker recently revealed the names and nicknames of all the characters in the ensemble. While one of the characters (Varun Sharma) is called Sexa because he's always looking to get laid, there's also one who's named Acid.

The first poster of the film revealed that there are two eras captured in the movie - one set in college (1992) and the other in present time.

Sharing the reasons of having quirky names, Nitesh Tiwari said, "I have spent four years in hostel and during my IIT days, it used to be a tradition to call out names and tag people. The nicknames that we gave ranged from being conventional to extremely weird depending on peoples' names and context behind."

The director further added, "The names you have seen in the poster originate from my hostel but we have tweaked them to suit the characters. For example, 'Acid' is a very angst-ridden guy, 'Mummy' is the homesick guy and misses his mother the most. The strange thing is that your so-called roomies will always call you by your nicknames or rather, I still do that. I have my friends from IIT Bombay and their nick names are Guppa, Gucci, Puke, B-Zero, Dard Kumar, Skinny, Bhindi, Danda and many more."

Earlier while speaking about sharing screen space with Shraddha for the first time, Sushant told a leading daily, "I have been looking forward to an opportunity to work with Shraddha. We were supposed to do some films together, but somehow they never got made. This is the right time for us to be working together and it is very fulfilling as an actor to be finally working with her."

The released quirky poster bears the famous Hindi saying 'Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi' on top and features the cast in two versions- young and old, hinting at an out-of-the-box narrative. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla & Naveen Polishetty.

Fox Star Studios presents a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, 'Chhichhore' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios and is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 30, 2019.

