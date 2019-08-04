Chhichhore Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Is All About True Friendship!

Today on the occasion of 'Friendship Day', Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor dropped a pleasant surprise by unveiling the trailer of their upcoming film 'Chhichhore'. The sneak-peek will make you nostalgic about your college days.

Helmed by 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari, the movie revolves around the life of seven friends who reunite after many years in times of crisis. The film might remind you of a lot of flicks like '3 Idiots', 'Dil Chahta Hai' amongst others but we must say, we are quite excited to know what new this film has in store for us.

Check out the trailer here.

Meanwhile, B-town celebrities like Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others were all praises for the trailer. Here's what some of them had to say.

.@niteshtiwari22 ji, really liked your trailer which you showed me. Wishing you all the very best for the film. May it receive all the love of our audience, and may it bring joy to all of us. Very keen to see it myself. #ChhichhoreTrailer : https://t.co/qe9MNe8BYB



Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 4, 2019

Friends make everything special and fun! Especially friends like these 😄😄 Such a lovely trailer @ShraddhaKapoor @itsSSR Looking forward to this one! #ChhichhoreTrailerhttps://t.co/GfY83dTcmQ — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 4, 2019

This one made me take a trip down memory lane...some bonds are truly forever. #Chhichhore looks simple yet promising. Wishing my dear friend Sajid & team all the best! And #HappyFriendshipDay to all of you ❤️https://t.co/QAizpFjLgc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 4, 2019

On friendship day was very happy to watch the #chichoretrailer starring two of my very close friends @ShraddhaKapoor and @varunsharma90 with some very fine actors @itsSSR and the other cast members.Really looking forward to this @niteshtiwari22 & #sajidsir https://t.co/VRRdf40Ydc — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 4, 2019

'Chhichhore' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on September 6, 2019. Meanwhile, what do you folks think about the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below.

