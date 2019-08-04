English
    Chhichhore Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Is All About True Friendship!

    Today on the occasion of 'Friendship Day', Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor dropped a pleasant surprise by unveiling the trailer of their upcoming film 'Chhichhore'. The sneak-peek will make you nostalgic about your college days.

    Helmed by 'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari, the movie revolves around the life of seven friends who reunite after many years in times of crisis. The film might remind you of a lot of flicks like '3 Idiots', 'Dil Chahta Hai' amongst others but we must say, we are quite excited to know what new this film has in store for us.

    Check out the trailer here.

    Meanwhile, B-town celebrities like Aamir Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and others were all praises for the trailer. Here's what some of them had to say.

    Set pe ki masti aur itne saalo ki dosti ! Love you!!! Yeh #ChhichhoreTrailer khaas humari wali dosti ke liye ! #Happy FriendshipDay मेरे chhichhore @wardakhannadiadwala @shraddhakapoor @sushantsinghrajput #SajidNadiadwala Trailer Link in bio!!

    'Chhichhore' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on September 6, 2019. Meanwhile, what do you folks think about the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 19:42 [IST]
