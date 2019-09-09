Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput Hails Producer Sajid Nadiadwala; Read His Post Here!

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has hailed filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for making 'Chhichhore' as the film highlights an important aspect of the education system.

The actor took to his social media and expressed his gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala and Warda Nadiadwala for making the film and also cheered the filmmaker for adding another feather in his cap.

Sushant Singh Rajput took to his Instagram page and posted an image with the ace filmmaker and captioned it as, "Cheers for being the wings to this formidable flight of education's narrative, and to putting another feather in your cap. Cheers Sir 🍻 #sajidnadiadwala #chichore ps Thank you @wardakhannadiadwala ma'am for this perfect picture. @nadiadwalagrandson 🌍 #education #films." (sic).

Speaking about the film, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial received glowing reviews from the critics and a thumbs up from the audience. Within three days of its release, the movie collected a total of Rs. 35.98 crore at the box office. 'Chhichhore' is partly inspired by Nitesh's life at the prestigious IIT.

Sajid Nadiadwala is a producer who understands the pulse of the audience and delivers content-driven films with a perfect blend of entertainment. The prolific producer has always treated the audience with content which has a universal appeal.

With his upcoming films including 'Kick 2', 'Housefull 4' and 'Baaghi 3' in the pipeline, Sajid Nadiadwala can be touted as the undisputed King of sequels in Bollywood.

Establishing some of the most successful film franchises in Bollywood, Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment is one of the most successful production houses in the industry.

After the super hit franchise of 'Housefull' and the last year's blockbuster hit 'Judwaa 2', Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to present 'Kick 2', 'Housefull 4' and 'Baaghi 3', offering the industry with three more successful franchises.

