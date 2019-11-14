Children's Day Special: Rishi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu & Siddhant Chaturvedi Share Their Childhood Pics

As the nation celebrates Children's Day today (November 14, 2019), B-town celebs including Rishi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi walk down memory lane and share their childhood pictures on their social media handles. Among all, it's Rishi Kapoor's post which has left us in awe of him.

Rishi Kapoor shared a throwback picture from his childhood days and captioned it, "Original "Coca Cola" advertisement. Boney Kapoor,Aditya Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor,Tutu Sharma and that cute brat Anil Kapoor( photo courtesy Khalid Mohammed)."

Anil Kapoor was quick to re-tweet Rishi Kapoor's post and wrote, "The OG trend setters! 😂 Drinking Coca Cola was serious business! Look at those cool party hats! @chintskap @BoneyKapoor."

A netizen also commented on their picture and wrote, "Chalo, here is proof that @AnilKapoor looked different when he was a child. Otherwise he has not changed a bit since he was 25. Lol." Another netizen wrote, "Sir you would have given #TaimurAliKhan run for his money had you born in recent times.😊."

Clearly, fans are elated to see the super cute childhood picture of Rishi and Anil Kapoor.

Bipasha Basu also shared a special post to celebrate Children's Day and wrote, "Me in my dressy best ❤️ Then and Now ❤️ #loveyourself #childhood #blessed #happychildrensday." Bipasha shared a collage of two pictures depicting her 'then and now' phase of life and it's too cute to miss!

The Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared a cute picture wherein he can be seen dancing on Hrithik Roshan's popular track 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' and captioned the picture, "Bachpan se Bechaini thi ki Jeetun har baazi main. #HappyChildrensDay ❤️ PS : Birthday Party performance on "Ek pal ka Jeena." By the time I finished my "gig" everything was over. While the other kids eyed on Samosa, Chips (partially soggy) and the Cake( Flowy chunks of Alphabets), I was happy going home with applauses. And the return gift. 😊"