Chris Hemsworth Says Shah Rukh Khan's Famous Dialogue From ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’!

Chris Hemsworth, who won a special place in all our hearts through his performance as Thor in the Marvel Universe was seen shooting in India recently, for his upcoming Netflix film Dhaka. Dhaka is produced by Russo Brothers. Russo Brothers were the directors of Avengers: Endgame.

Bollywood stars Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi are co-starring alongside Chris Hemsworth in Dhaka. Chris's one of the co-actors was an Indian kid named Rudhraksh Jaiswal. Jaiswal made Chris say a famous dialogue from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Chris agreed to the Jaiswal's wish and performed SRK's dialogue, "Bade bade deshon mein choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain." SRK uttered this all time favourite dialogue to Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, when he played Raj, while Kajol played the character Simran.

The Thor actor's video of him saying this dialogue from DDLJ has been going viral on social media. Rudhraksh posted it in his Instagram account, with the caption, "And guys there you have it @chrishemsworth saying an Hindi dialogue🤪🤪it is actually better than his Spanish. This is so cool guys......🥳🥳🥳🤩🥰 loves his dialogue delivery and his smile. He just killed it....🤪🤪🤪😍😇 love you sir!!!! Listen to it carefully😋😋😋😋🥰😍 (sic)."

Chris was earlier seen translating a few Bollywood dialogues to English, when he was interviewed by B-town star Siddhant Chaturvedi during the promotions of Men in Black: International. Sid made Chris to utter few iconic bollywood dialogues in English.

DDLJ is one of the iconic movies in Bollywood history. Even after 24 years of its theatrical release, the movie is still enjoyed by B-town fans in theatres. From the songs, to the dialogues, every aspect of this movie has made trends and is still admired and loved by everyone.

The Netflix film Dhaka is directed by debutante Sam Hargrave. The release date of the action film is not yet announced.

