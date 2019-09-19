English
    Chunky Panday On Govinda's Claims About Not Getting His Due In Bollywood: He Ruled Industry With SRK

    By
    |

    Recently, Govinda hit headlines when he gave a series of explosive interviews. From claiming that he turned down James Cameron's 'Avatar' to lashing out at David Dhawan in public, the 'Partner' actor was in the news for all the wrong reasons.

    Further in a recent interview, Govinda claimed that filmmaker David Dhawan ditched him and the industry was conspiring to curb the release of his Bollywood films, He also claimed that he didn't receive his due in Bollywood.

    Chunky Panday who worked with Govinda on many films like 'Aankhen' and others reacted to Govinda's statements.

    Chunky Panday Is Baffled With Govinda's Claims

    Chunky Panday Is Baffled With Govinda's Claims

    The 'Saaho' was surprised with Govinda's claims and told Pinkvilla, "Why? He has ruled it."

    'There Was A Time When Govinda Ruled The Industry With Shahrukh Khan'

    'There Was A Time When Govinda Ruled The Industry With Shahrukh Khan'

    He said, "There was a time when Shah Rukh Khan was giving all those big hits and then Govinda was also giving hits along with him. He has ruled it since like 1991, from say Shola Aur Shabnam till mid-2000s, from there he hasn't looked back I think. He has had the greatest run."

    Sorry Govinda, Chunky Panday Doesn't Agree With You

    Sorry Govinda, Chunky Panday Doesn't Agree With You

    "He has enjoyed great superstardom. He has got his dues. But we want to see him more. To stand up against Amitabh Bachchan in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, you need to be a good actor to be able to do that. I am a Big B fan. I have learnt so much from Govinda," the actor told the entertainment portal.

    Chunky Finds Govinda Entertaining

    Chunky Finds Govinda Entertaining

    "I get very excited when I see Govinda on-screen. I love him. What a great actor, there is no better actor than him in the country. He is outstanding. Even his recent body of work, whatever he is doing, I find him really entertaining."

    Will He Team Up With Govinda For 'Aankhen' Sequel?

    Will He Team Up With Govinda For 'Aankhen' Sequel?

    To this, the actor replied, "I would love Aankhen 2 to happen. I would have Govinda and I play these two brothers and having kids who can take it forward. It would be a great combination."

    On the work front, Chunky Panday will be next seen in Sanjay Dutt-Manisha Koirala's 'Prasthanam' which is slated to release this Friday.

    ALSO READ: Govinda SLAMS David Dhawan; Reveals Why He Decided Never To Work With Him Again!

    Read more about: chunky panday govinda
    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
