Chunky Panday Says His Wildness Cannot Be Compared To His Daughter's

After actor Ananya Panday recently confessed about her efforts to "behave like a normal teenager", her father and actor Chunky Panday said that her efforts were nothing, compared to himself. He claimed that he was much wilder than his daughter.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror, Chunky said, "I was wild; my daughter is nothing compared to me. I had a lot of wrong pressures on me. Being the son of two doctors, I was expected to become one too."

In a recent interview to IANS, Ananya said that her life was not the same after Student of the Year 2. She was quoted as saying, "Life has definitely changed after I did Student of the Year 2. Now, people recognise me more. It feels you have now earned a name. But I try to behave as much normal as I can. I try to be a normal teenager which I am. I hang out with my friends and my family. I try to do as many normal things as I can."

When he was asked about Ananya's adaptability in the film industry at this young age, Chunky said that she has been a part of the Bollywood film industry even as a small child. However, he said it makes a difference now as she works in the industry. He said, "Ananya had been a part of the industry socially but to work in it is a different ballgame altogether. That said, Bhavana (wife) has brought her up well and she's equipped to be a good employee."

He recalled how anxious she was when she was signed for Student of the Year 2. He said he would literally see her depressed after coming home from the shooting. He added that he wouldn't disturb her and let her be whenever she was down. He added, "When I saw the film's trial show, I was sure she would make it."

Talking about Ananya's initiation against cyberbullying, he said he would support her completely. He recalled the days in 80's-90's and added that they did stage shows to witness public reaction. He stated that there are so many critics these days and he was used to them. He also said that he was trying to teach his daughter to deal with bullies.