Chunky Pandey Defends MeToo Accused Sajid Khan; Says He Is Often Misunderstood

Filmmaker Sajid Khan had been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women when the Metoo Movement snowballed in India last year. Sajid was suspended by the Indian Film And Television Directors Association. Actor Chunky Pandey has defended Sajid, saying that the latter is a 'flamboyant' personality, who is misunderstood by many people.

Chunky told Pinkvilla, "The thing is Sajid has always been a very, very outspoken person. He has always been this flamboyant person, what you see is what you get. A lot of people might misunderstand Sajid Khan."

Following the allegations, Sajid had to step down as director of Housefull 4, which was in production at the time. Writer Farhad Samji took his place.

Chunky further talked about the incident and said, "Sajid just says things for effect, he doesn't mean them. I know Sajid since childhood. Of course, when these allegations came, it was a shocker to everyone, you know it was the season of MeToo, and everyone was getting exposed. So, we really felt bad. We had no option, the producer had a lot of pressure to drop him from the film (Housefull 4). Luckily, Farhad Samji agreed to do it. It wasn't easy but full marks to Sajid Nadiadwala for pulling this off. Of course, we felt bad when we lost Sajid."

Sajid's cousin, Farhan Akhtar had also responded to the allegations at the time. He had said, "So pretty much on the first day when three women came out and spoke, I felt it was important for me to speak out. Sajid, being my brother, I need to now work with him, try to figure out how he can see this thing through and how it is that he can make the women who have been affected by his actions, somehow feel better."

Many personalities from the entertainment industry were accused in the MeToo Movement. Some of them have started to make their comebacks to the industry. Anu Malik will reportedly be seen in the next season of Indian Idol, after having been removed. Aamir Khan also declared that he will be working with MeToo accused Subhash Kapoor in an upcoming movie.

