    Chunky Pandey Was Asked Not To Watch Telugu Version Of Prassthanam

    Chunky Pandey, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, stated that he was asked not to watch the Telugu version of Prassthanam in order to interpret his character in his own way. He, however, stated that he modelled his look on Guy Pearce from the movie Lawless. "I hate to say it, but I'm not original. I modelled the look of Guy Pearce in Lawless," he said.

    Chunky Panday Says His Wildness Cannot Be Compared To His Daughters

    When he was asked about his role in Saaho, he said that he had to isolate himself in order to perfectly portray the evil role. He said, "Most of the characters in the film are grey. But my guy is black. I was in bad mood throughout the shoot."

    He also spoke about his daughter and actor Ananya Pandey. In response to Ananya's recent interview, Chunky said, "I was wild; my daughter is nothing compared to me. I had a lot of wrong pressures on me. Being the son of two doctors, I was expected to become one too."

    When he was asked about Ananya's adaptability in the film industry at this young age, Chunky said that she has been a part of the Bollywood film industry even as a small child. However, he said it makes a difference now as she works in the industry. He said, "Ananya had been a part of the industry socially but to work in it is a different ballgame altogether. That said, Bhavana (wife) has brought her up well and she's equipped to be a good employee."

    He recalled how anxious she was when she was signed for Student of the Year 2. He said he would literally see her depressed after coming home from the shooting. He added that he wouldn't disturb her and let her be whenever she was down. He added, "When I saw the film's trial show, I was sure she would make it."

    Talking about Ananya's initiation against cyber-bullying, he said he would support her completely. He recalled the days in 80's-90's and added that they did stage shows to witness public reaction. He stated that there are so many critics these days and he was used to them. He also said that he was trying to teach his daughter to deal with bullies.

    chunky pandey ananya pandey
