Chunky Pandey On Failure: After Giving Blockbusters, I Had No Work; Was Sitting At Home For A Year

When Chunky Pandey made his début, he had hit the right chord with the audience and achieved fame instantly. However, soon after giving a few blockbusters, the actor witnessed a sudden dip in Bollywood. Speaking of his struggle and how he bounced back, Chunky Pandey told a media agency, "In 1993 after giving a blockbuster Aankhen, I had no work. I was sitting at home for a year. I only had one film titled Teesra Kaun?. That's when I got the opportunity to work in Bangladesh and my first film was a superhit. I worked there for three-four years."

"After marriage, my wife told me, 'Bollywood is my real identity'. When I came back to Hindi cinema, I realised a generation had forgotten me completely. I had to start struggling. I would meet people, ask for work and luckily I got it," added Chunky Pandey.

Chunky Pandey also asserted that after tasting stardom, it was hard for him to sit at home for a long time. The actor said, "You get into depression when you are sitting at home and have no work, especially after being at the top of your game... where you have seen the highs and people were chasing you."

Of late, Chunky did films like Housefull, Begum Jaan, and Saaho. On the work front, he will next be seen in Housefull 4 and Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer Jawani Jaaneman.

On the personal front, Chunky is one happy father, whose daughter Ananya Pandey recently débuted alongside Tiger Shroff and has already kick-started the shoot of her second project with Kartik Aaryan.

