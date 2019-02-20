Cobrapost Sting Operation: Sunny Leone, Sonu Sood Deny All The Allegations!

The Allegations Against Sunny Leone

In the video made public by Cobrapost, the actress was heard saying that she would tweet anything given that her husband is provided citizenship by Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India.

Sunny Denies Cobrapost's Claims

In her tweet, she wrote, "I am not campaigning for any political parties, unlike the news that's circulated talking about me doing so. If and when I do promote any political party I would be the first to announce the same."

'I Have Not Posted Or Expressed Any Political Viewpoint'

She further added, "If I choose to promote anything political in life I would choose things I only believe in. As of now I have not posted or expressed any political viewpoint as can be clearly seen on my social media."

Sonu Sood Called The Sting Operation 'A Clear Case Of Sabotage'

His official statement read, "The editing has been tampered with and only certain elements of the conversation have been used and projected in the wrong light. To add to that the background score only sensationalises it further.

It is very regular for brands, political parties, individuals and corporates to use celebrity social media platforms for promotions. It's the content being posted that needs to be responsible and something that the celebrity believes in. Even such collaborations and endorsements have to be followed in an ethical and responsible manner.

In the video too, I had clearly stated that I won't demean any party or promote anything which is not right or not true."

'I Would Always Be Open To Promote Or Highlight Good Work'

"I would always be open to promote or highlight good work, which everyone would agree isn't wrong whatsoever. With reference to the contract, I had also clearly stated that I want everything to officially be put on paper as that is the regular protocol.

Promoting brands, political parties, individuals or corporations isn't wrong as long as you believe in the product, the ideologies and the intention," the official statement further read.