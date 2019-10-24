    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Commando 3 Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal Is Back With Kicks & Punches!

      By
      |

      Vidyut Jammwal is back with the third installment of his 'Commando' franchise and this time too, he is out beating the bad guys to pulp. The makers of 'Commando 3' have released the official trailer of the film and we must say it's quite action-packed.

      commando3

      Vidyut took to his Twitter page to share the sneak-peek and wrote, "The Indian Commando is finally UNLEASHED! #Commando3Trailer Releasing Nov 29." (sic)

      Watch the video here.

      The film revolves around Karan Singh Dogra (Vidyut Jammwal) who sets out to London to hunt down a mysterious antagonist played by Gulshan Devaiah. The latter has brain washed three young boys against their own country and is operating from somewhere in London. Aided by Bhavana Reddy (Adah Sharma) and Malika Sood (Angira Dhar), Karan is out on a mission to stop a planned attack on India.

      Court Acquits Actor Vidyut Jamwal In 2007 Assault Case

      For the film, Vidyut chose to do his action stunts without any safety cables and was earlier quoted as saying by Bombay Times, "I am a trained martial artist and thus, doing action without the cables give me thrills. So, I will do action without using cables as long as I can."

      Directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Motion Picture Capital, Commando 3 is slated to hit the big screens on November 29, 2019.

      Vidyut Jammwal: My Parents Didn't Produce A Film For Me, But They Produced Great Genetics

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue