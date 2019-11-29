CONFIRMED! Shilpa Shetty To Play A Glamorous Role In 'Hungama 2'

    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood after 13 years with Abhimanyu Dassani-Shirley Setia's 'Nikamma'. And now, we hear that the actress has signed another film. Shilpa will be seen in a glamorous role opposite Paresh Rawal in Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'. The film also stars Meezaan Jaffery and South actor Pranitha Subhash.

      Director Priyadarshan told Mid-Day, "Hungama 2 will go on floors on January 6. For this role, I wanted an actor who has ruled the film industry as the character is integral. Shilpa plays a glamorous and the most hilarious character in the movie. She is paired opposite Paresh Rawal. We have titled the film Hungama 2 because it has funny situations arising from confusion and misunderstandings, and thus, has the spirit of Hungama."

      The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "Even though it is being touted as a sequel to Hungama, this film is not a continuation of the 2003 hit and has a different storyline. Shilpa will play a glamorous, career-oriented woman who finds herself at the centre of a hilarious misunderstanding. Her knack for comedy has remained largely untapped in the films she did earlier. So when this role came her way, she jumped at the idea."

      Meanwhile, last week, Shilpa flew off to Japan to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary with husband Raj Kundra. The actress was quoted as saying, "Our journey so far has been beautiful and I have loved every part of it. These 10 years have definitely been very memorable and while a decade is a milestone for any marriage, I wanted a break from work and keep the celebrations modest. A trip to Japan was Raj's idea."

