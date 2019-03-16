Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi Should Not Release Before The Elections, Says Congress

NSUI Demands PM Narendra Modi Release To Be Stalled During The Election Process

In a letter written to the Election Commission, the Goa NSUI President said, "The NSUI Goa writes to you demanding: ban of the movie in theatres in states during the 'election silence' period that is two days prior to the day of voting and ban of the movie in the Lok Sabha Constituency where the Prime Minister would be contesting."

The Movie Is A Propaganda By The BJP To Influence Voters

The letter added, "The NSUI Goa strongly believes that a movie on the BJP Prime Minister, who has failed miserably, is nothing but a propaganda by the BJP to influence the public during the model code of conduct without including the expenditure incurred for the movie in the election expenditure of Narendra Modi who will be contesting as a Member of Parliament."

The Code Of Conduct

The code of conduct came into effect from March 10 across the country and we'll have to wait and watch what the Election Commission will decide with regards to the release of the movie. Directed by Omung Kumar, the release date which is April 12, coincides with the start of the voting process in India.

The Budget Of PM Narendra Modi

The budget of the Vivek Oberoi and Boman Irani starrer PM Narendra Modi is not revealed yet but the filming began during mid-January 2019 and the first look was out during the same time.