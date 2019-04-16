Coolie No 1 INSIDE DETAILS! Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan's Roles To Have This Twist

Known for his massy entertainers, Varun Dhawan is all set to tickle our funny bone with an adaptation of his father David Dhawan's superhit film 'Coolie No 1' which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Reportedly, the film won't be an exact replica of the original and will be more like a tribute to the iconic film.

While the makers ain't ready to divulge any details about the film, we have some fresh inside scoop about Varun and Sara's character from the movie. Read on to know all about it.

This Is How Varun Will Look In This Film A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The red coolie's uniform that Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan wore in Coolie No 1 and Coolie are a thing of the past. If you see the coolies on Matunga station of Mumbai Central they are dressed in jeans and T Shirt. Ditto Varun." Here Comes The Twist! "Also his character won't spend much time on the railway station. Once it's established what Varun's profession is, the film will quickly move to the comedy and drama outside the railway station." Speaking About Sara's Character In The Film "She will play a feisty outgoing glib talker, just like Karisma," the source told the online portal. Heard This? The source also revealed, "We plan to keep the original songs as sung by Abhijeet -Chandana Dixit (‘Husn Hai Suhana') and Kumar Sanu-Alka Yagnik (‘Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Ttha') in the remake. Why should David Dhawan re-mix those hits when they are popular to this day?"

Meanwhile rumours are rife that David Dhawan is planning to make an official announcement on Coolie No. 1 remake on Varun's birthday this year (April 24th).

Earlier Varun had told us in an interview, "Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched Coolie No 1, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake.

I just want to try and bring that kind of fun back. That is why my father is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one who knows the sur for this kind of film."

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Not On Social Media? Sonam Kapoor Has A Funny Reaction!