Coolie No 1 Posters: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan Promise An Entertaining Ride!

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1'. The comedy is a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's film of the same name. 'Coolie No 1' went on floors last week in Bangkok where Varun's mother gave the muhurat clap.

Yesterday, the makers released the teaser poster of the film, which left everyone quite excited. Now, the makers have unveiled two new posters of the film and we must say, that they look quite interesting! Check them out right.

In the first poster, a goofy Varun is seen donning the iconic coolie uniform. In the second one, he has his leading lady Sara for company, who looks stunning in a glamorous avatar. These two posters have definitely got us more excited for the movie.

Speaking about the film, filmmaker David Dhawan earlier shared, "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's actually a new film. I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue."

Varun had earlier said in an interview, "When we do something like this the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But at the same time, the film is completely different. It is not a remake, it is an adaptation. But the title is the same."

Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No 1' also stars Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

