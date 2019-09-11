Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan Is Not Taking Too Much Pressure On Filling Karishma Kapoor’s Shoes

Sara Ali Khan, who made her debut just last year, is already a busy bee in the Hindi film industry. After making her big entry with Kedarnath, she went on to star in Simmba. Later on, she shot for the sequel of Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan, and then jumped straight into the shoot of Coolie No 1 remake by David Dhawan.

She was recently quizzed about the pressure of living up to the likes of Karishma Kapoor, who had starred in the original film. Read what Sara had to say about it!

According to Pinkvilla, Sara said, "It is going to be difficult because the film, the songs and everything related to that film is iconic. So it is going to be very difficult. But if we take pressure, then we will definitely mess up. What makes Govinda ji and Karisma ji so iconic was an element of spontaneity and 'bindasspan' with every take, every shot. They had so much fun while shooting and that translates on screen. These are big shoes to fill."

Sara is soon going to film the remake of Karishma and Govinda's hit song - Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha. She acknowledges that they are some pretty large shoes to fill and that although she isn't as great a dancer as Karishma, she is not letting herself get nervous about it. "I am not taking too much stress about this at the moment," said Sara.

The remake of Coolie No 1 will star Varun Dhawan opposite, Sara. The film is scheduled for release on May 1, 2020.

Sara has been in the headlines lately for her rumoured relationship with her Love Aaj Kal sequel co-star, Kartik Aaryan.

