English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Coolie No 1 Teaser Poster: The First Glimpse Of This Varun Dhawan Film Is Tantalizing!

    By
    |

    Here's something to brighten up your Sunday morning! The makers of Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No 1' just released the teaser poster of the film. The film recently went on floors in Bangkok where Varun's mother Laali gave the mahurat clap.

    ccolie

    The main posters of the film will be unveiled tomorrow. We bet the teaser poster is the coolest thing on the internet. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the teaser poster and tweeted, "Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan... Teaser poster of #CoolieNo1... Main posters will be out tomorrow [Mon]... Filming has commenced in #Bangkok... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release." (sic)

    Have a look at the teaser poster here.

    The film is touted to be a remake of Govinda-Karisma Kapur's superhit flick, 'Coolie No 1'. However, the makers have adapted it according to the modern-day sensibilities.

    Revealing the reason why he agreed to be a part of 'Coolie No 1', Varun earlier said, "Why I wanted to do this film is because when I watched Coolie No 1, I was so entertained. I had such a good time watching it. It is a family film. It is one of the funniest and most entertaining films I have ever watched. It has an amazing screenplay and starred brilliant actors. We are adapting it. It is not a remake.

    He further added, "I just want to try and bring that kind of fun back. That is why my father is also ready to do it. He has changed a lot of things. He has challenged himself also. He is the only one who knows the sur for this kind of film."

    Helmed by David Dhawan, 'Coolie No 1' is slated to hit the big screens on May 1, 2020.

    Why Varun Dhawan POSTPONED His Engagement With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal?

    More VARUN DHAWAN News

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue