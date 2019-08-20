English
    Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan's Crazy Stunt As Kuwar Mahinder Pratap Leaves Fans CONCERNED!

    Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for 'Coolie No 1' in Bangkok. The film has him reprising Govinda's role from the original 1995 film while Sara will be stepping into Karisma Kapoor's shoes.

    Recently, Varun took to his Instagram page to share a funny video where the actor is seen on a yacht. Looking dapper in a beige overcoat, a black and white shirt and light-coloured trousers, he captioned the video as, "KUWAR MAHINDER PRATAP. In the middle of the ocean nearly fell off. #coolieno1." (sic)

    In the video, Varun reveals that they are shooting in South China Sea and it is a lot of fun to shoot on water. The actor, then, claims that the speed of water is 800 km only to add that he was joking. A few seconds later, he steps down into the water but later asks the sailor to pull him up as he fails to climb aboard on his own.

    Have a look at the video here.

    KUWAR MAHENDRA PRATAP. In the middle of the ocean nearly fell off 🌊 🏊‍♂️ #coolieno1

    Meanwhile, Varun's fans expressed their concern over his haywire stunt. One of them wrote, "You're crazy," while another dropped a comment, "Be careful Varun and take care."

    Speaking about how the idea of remaking 'Coolie No 1' struck him, David Dhawan recently told Hindustan Times, "After re-watching the original, I started working on the script. For six months, I wondered if I should make it or not. Finally, I decided to adapt it. It's actually a new film, I've worked on it for almost a year with the original writer Rumi Jaffery on the screenplay and Farhad Samji on the dialogue."

    'Coolie No 1' is slated to release in theatrical screens on May 1, 2020.

