Couple Goals! Ayushmann Khurrana Says Wife Tahira Kashyap Is ‘More Gutsy Than His Screen Characters’

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap always drop the cutest couple goals on their social media. A few months back Tahira announced that she had cancer. The beauty embraced this with absolute strength and began to share inspiration posts on her Instagram. When she shaved off her head with absolute ease she stunned many fans with her raw courage.

Tahira's hair has now started growing back. Her latest post and the lovely social media banter between her and Ayushmann is winning netizens' hearts.

Tahira shared a picture of herself on Instagram, flaunting her hair which is right now in the 'growing out' phase. She can be seen in a yellow tank top with a scenic mountainside location making a gorgeous background for the pic. In her caption, she revealed what Ayushmann has nicknamed her 'Harish', and how she realized that he is referring to actor Harish Kumar, who had a similar hairdo.

Her caption read, "That's me right in the morning without any hair product and @ayushmannk calls me Harish! For the longest time I couldn't recollect and found it cute in a weird way. You know at times you call people you love by different weird names at times even sounds. I thought it was that until .... swipe for what I found! #lookalike #antigravityhair." (sic)

Ayushmann reacted with the sweetest comment, calling her gutsier than all his screen characters. "I never thought you'll put a post on this. Ahem. You're more gutsy than my on screen characters. You inspire," he wrote. Ayushmann has been known to play a diverse range of characters in films.

After starring in the groundbreaking social film 'Article 15', Ayushmann has a number of movies lined up next. He will be seen in Dream Girl, Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan.

