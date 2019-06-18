English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Court Acquits Actor Vidyut Jamwal In 2007 Assault Case

    By Pti
    |

    A court in Mumbai, on Monday acquitted Bollywood actor Vidyut Jamwal and his friend in a 2007 assault case. Metropolitan magistrate Pragati Yerlekar acquitted Jamwal and his friend Rishant Goswami of all the charges levelled against them. Details of the order are awaited.

    Aishwarya's ROMANTIC MOVES With Aamir On SRK's Iconic Song

    Jamwal and his friend were accused of hitting one Rahul Suri, a resident of Juhu area, with a bottle at a five-star hotel in suburban Santacruz in August 2007. During the course of trial, the court examined two witnesses, the police officer who recorded the First Information Report (FIR) another person.

    court-acquits-actor-vidyut-jamwal-in-2007-assault-case

    Jamwal's lawyer Aniket Nikam had argued before the court that the actor and his friends were innocent.

    "They were never involved in the alleged incident. There was no satisfactory evidence to point out before the court the culpability of my clients," Nikam told PTI on Monday.

    Jamwal has acted in films like Commando, Force, Baadshaho and Junglee.

    More VIDYUT JAMWAL News

    Read more about: vidyut jamwal
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 14:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue