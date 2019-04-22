English
    Critics Choice Film Awards 2019 Winners List: Alia Bhatt Wins 'Best Actress' Trophy For Raazi!

    Taking a cue from Hollywood, the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content recently started the first-ever Critics Choice Film Awards, a pan-India awards body to honor the best of Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema. With the participation of credible film critics from all over India, the Critics' Choice Film Awards aim to honor films based on the art of filmmaking as opposed to mere popularity.

    The first Critics Choice Film Awards was held last night in Mumbai where many Bollywood celebrities like Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Richa Chadha and others made their presence felt. Meanwhile, below is the list of winners who won at the first ever Critics Choice Film Awards.

    Best Actress- Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt won the best actress award for her impressive act in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi.

    Best Actor-Vineet Singh

    Vineet Singh took home the 'Best Actor' trophy for Anurag Kashyap's Mukkabaaz.

    Best Director- Sriram Raghavan

    Sriram Raghavan bagged the 'Best Director' award for AndhaDhun.

    Best Supporting Actress- Surekha Sikri

    Veteran actress Surekha Sikri won the 'Best Supporting Actress' award for Badhaai Ho.

    Best song - Halla from Manmarziyaan

    Best Film in Tamil: Pariyerum Perumal

    Best Film in Malayalam : Ee Ma Yau

    Best Film in Gujarati: Tatvamasi

    Extraordinary Achievement Award: Reshma Pathan

    Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2019, 10:57 [IST]
