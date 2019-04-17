A TORTOROUS AFFAIR! Critics RIP APART Kalank; Call Varun-Alia's Film A GARGANTUAN DISAPPOINTMENT

Taran Adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #Kalank: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: Doesn't live up to the expectations... Writing, music, length play spoilsport... Few dramatic portions work... Second half engaging in parts... Good climax... Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Aditya, Kunal Kemmu top notch. #KalankReview." [sic]

Sumit Kadel

"#Kalank is a GARGANTUAN DISAPPOINTMENT. Film is a visual spectacle which lacks soul, odious screenplay, lousy writing, confused characterization. Director & writers had no clue about what & why is happening in the film. Kalank is a tortuous affair. Rating - ." [sic]

Rohit Jaiswal

"Words for #Kalank #KalankReview Kalank is a Perfect Example that High BUDGET, Multi Starcast, Massive Sets and Wide Release will nvr ensure Success, if your FILM LACK SOUL Kalank = GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY WASTED D*I*S*S*A*P*O*I*N*T*I*N*G 1.5*/5." [sic]

Sumit kadel‏ @SumitkadeI

"There is only one SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI. He works on a script very passionately then decorate it with lavish sets & great music. Khaane ka rang kitna bhi accha chadha ho, namak na ho toh fika lagta hai. Aspiring directors should not copy SLB & actors should not copy SRK." [sic]