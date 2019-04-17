English
    A TORTOROUS AFFAIR! Critics RIP APART Kalank; Call Varun-Alia's Film A GARGANTUAN DISAPPOINTMENT

    As disheartening as it sounds, but the critics have thrashed Kalank, which stars Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. The film, which released today has failed to impress the critics and trade analysts including Taran Adarsh. Read on to know what they have to say after watching Karan Johar's magnum-opus, Kalank.

    Taran Adarsh

    "#OneWordReview... #Kalank: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: Doesn't live up to the expectations... Writing, music, length play spoilsport... Few dramatic portions work... Second half engaging in parts... Good climax... Varun, Alia, Madhuri, Aditya, Kunal Kemmu top notch. #KalankReview." [sic]

    Sumit Kadel

    "#Kalank is a GARGANTUAN DISAPPOINTMENT. Film is a visual spectacle which lacks soul, odious screenplay, lousy writing, confused characterization. Director & writers had no clue about what & why is happening in the film. Kalank is a tortuous affair. Rating - ." [sic]

    Rohit Jaiswal

    "Words for #Kalank #KalankReview Kalank is a Perfect Example that High BUDGET, Multi Starcast, Massive Sets and Wide Release will nvr ensure Success, if your FILM LACK SOUL Kalank = GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY WASTED D*I*S*S*A*P*O*I*N*T*I*N*G 1.5*/5." [sic]

    Sumit kadel‏ @SumitkadeI

    "There is only one SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI. He works on a script very passionately then decorate it with lavish sets & great music. Khaane ka rang kitna bhi accha chadha ho, namak na ho toh fika lagta hai. Aspiring directors should not copy SLB & actors should not copy SRK." [sic]

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 13:47 [IST]
