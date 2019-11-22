Critics & Moviegoers Thrash John Abraham's Pagalpanti; Call It A 'Nonsense' Film

John Abraham's Pagalpanti has already hit the theatres and critics have minced no words to slam the movie and its director Anees Bazmee. The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D'Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda, also failed to impress the moviegoers. Most critics and moviegoers called the film 'nonsense'. Check out their tweets...

Film critic Sumit Kadel wrote, "#Pagalpanti - Film turns the auditorium into pagal khana where audience including me asked ourselves "are we pagal" that we came to watch this torture.. One of the worst comedy film ever made.. hasaayegi kam, rulaaygi zyada Rating- ⭐️."

Another film critic Rohit Jaiswal also slammed the movie and wrote, "#Pagalpanti is by far

@BazmeeAnees weakest film, director fails to maintain his own standard.. @AnilKapoor has done well, but no actor can rise above script... @UrvashiRautela @Ileana_Official and @kriti_official adds glamour to the film but....... #PagalpantiReview 0.2/5."

Film critic Shiva Satyam also declared the movie a 'flop' and wrote, ""NONSENSE" Film has nothing to offer to audiences, With full dose of Overacting it will irritate you. Anil & John are ok ,rest others👎👎 #AneesBazmee Direction is weak. Rating : ⭐/5. Box Office Verdict: "A Flop on the Way"."

Just like the critics, moviegoers were also disappointed with this comedy-drama. Here's how they reacted...

N J @Nilzrav: "GOD BLESS those who are going to watch #Pagalpanti tomorrow. My sympathies! Always knew there are BAD, WORST & EPIC TRASH films, but this one is another category altogether. I have left the theatre now and this is just after 10mins. ZERO TOLERANCE FOR TORTURE."

Box Office Stats @boxoffice_stats: "Its interval & #Pagalpanti hardly has 2-3 scenes where you can rarely smile [ Forget about Laugh ] and I feel almost done in the first half itself. Nothing worked in this flat & humourless film so far and Bad songs make it even worse. PATIENCE & PRAYERS NEEDED!!."

Harshil @RjHarshil: "#Pagalpanti Anil Kapoor is good but his character of wifi bhai is not as strong as Majanubhai...Arshard Warsi's comic timings attracts our attention. Ileana looks beautiful, Saurabh Shukla is spot on. It is an average mindless comedy.Big brother of Housefull4 #PagalpantiReview."

(All social media posts are unedited.)