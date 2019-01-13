Cutie Taimur Goes For Another Horse Ride; Malaika Arora’s Fab Airport Look

The Baby Nawab Goes For Another Horse Ride Around His Neighborhood

Baby Taimur is turning out to be a true prince. It looks like horse-riding may be his new favourite thing to do as he has been spotted on numerous occasions going for horse ride. On Sunday afternoon too, Tim Tim was snapped being taken on a horse ride. He looked adorable as always in a blue sweatshirt and denims. Taimur, who usually has a cheerful face on, is looking rather pensive off late. Well, kids grow up fast!

Malaika's Fab Airport Look!

Fashion diva Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport on Sunday night. She sported a totally fab airport look wearing a white sweatshirt with a sequined tongue sticking out graphic on it. She paired the sweatshirt with black leggings and black ankle length boots. Karan Johar recently confirmed that Malaika and Arjun Kapoor were in a relationship. The two had been hitting headlines for the same reason.

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Her Twin Sis

Lust Stories actress Bhumi Pednekar was snapped at a club in Juhu with her twin sis Samiksha Pednekar on Sunday night. Bhumi looked pretty in a black tee paired with a printed skirt whereas her sis wore a black crop top and stripped black pants. Don't they look so alike? Bhumi will next be seen on the big screen in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya. The movie recently dropped its trailer and it looks like a riveting crime tale set in the ravines of Chambal.

Kriti Sanon & Kartik Aaryan Snapped At Dinesh Vijan's Office

Actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan were snapped by the paps at Dinesh Vijan's production house today. They both sported casual looks. Kriti looked pretty in a printed black shirt and denims, whereas Kartik kept it basic with a grey t-shirt and denims, and sneakers. Kriti and Kartik are working together on the film ‘Luka Chuppi.' It is scheduled for release on March 1st, 2019.