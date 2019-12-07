Dabangg 3 Actress Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up About Nepotism And Comparisons With Star-kids!

Salman Khan's yet another protégé, Saiee Manjrekar (daughter of Mahesh Majrekar) is all set to make her début on the silver screen with Dabangg 3 on December 20, 2019. Going by the trailer release, the newbie has received positive response from the netizens.

In her tête-à-tête with Pinkvilla, Saiee opened up about the ongoing nepotism debate and revealed how she is going to tackle all the media's questions about the same. Saiee said, "It is. It is something I had never dreamt of. I have said this before that with being a public figure there comes a lot of exposure, yes, but it also comes with a lot of vulnerability that I will have to deal with."

"Also, the love, the affection and the trolling are all part and parcel of the same vulnerability. I will have to get used to it at my pace and time and get used to it. As long as I have people to support me, like my parents, Salman sir, I think I'll be able to deal with it," added the debutante.

Saiee also asserted that she would try her level best to keep herself humble and grounded despite the fame as that's what her parents have taught her and expect her to be as an actress.

Speaking of the pressure, Saiee said that she has a sense of responsibility. "I have my father's name in line to make him proud and do him good and again it is Salman sir and Prabhu Deva sir who have trusted me with the role."

Saiee continued that she wants to do the justice to the role that she's playing in Dabangg 3.

Speaking of comparisons with the star-kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Saiee said that she believes that everybody has their own strength and if everyone capitalises on that, there will be no competition among the star-kids.