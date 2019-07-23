Dabangg 3: Arbaaz Khan REVEALS Details About Saiee Manjrekar's Role In This Salman Khan Film
Salman Khan is all set to return to the big screen as Chulbul Panday in Prabhudheva's 'Dabangg 3'. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo, Chulbul's wife. Recently, there were reports about Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee making her Bollywood debut with this cop flick. Well folks, it turns out these reports are absolutely true.
While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Arbaaz recently spilled the beans about Saiee's role in the movie and why the makers decided to cast her. Scroll down to read all about it.
Salman Khan Had A Major Role To Play In Saiee's Casting
Arbaaz revealed that it was Salman Khan who was sure about Saiee's acting skills and thought she was apt for the role.
The Superstar Was Sure She Fits The Bill Perfectly
The actor was quoted as saying, "Salman has known Saiee for a while. He was sure she fits the bill perfectly as an innocent young girl and after seeing her perform, we know she's exactly what we wanted for Dabangg 3."
Saiee's Role In Dabangg 3
Arbaaz revealed that Saiee will be seen playing Salman's love interest in the prequel part of the film where Chulbul Pandey is seen as a young cop. While the young actress is excited, Arbaaz mentioned that it was her acting performance that helped convince them all.
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
Meanwhile, the shooting of Dabangg 3 is 50-60 per cent complete and the remaining portions are being filmed. The film will showcase two parallel time tracks in Chulbul's life including his present and past. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep plays the main antagonist in the movie. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.
