Dabangg 3: Arbaaz Khan REVEALS Details About Saiee Manjrekar's Role In This Salman Khan Film

Salman Khan Had A Major Role To Play In Saiee's Casting

Arbaaz revealed that it was Salman Khan who was sure about Saiee's acting skills and thought she was apt for the role.

The Superstar Was Sure She Fits The Bill Perfectly

The actor was quoted as saying, "Salman has known Saiee for a while. He was sure she fits the bill perfectly as an innocent young girl and after seeing her perform, we know she's exactly what we wanted for Dabangg 3."

Saiee's Role In Dabangg 3

Arbaaz revealed that Saiee will be seen playing Salman's love interest in the prequel part of the film where Chulbul Pandey is seen as a young cop. While the young actress is excited, Arbaaz mentioned that it was her acting performance that helped convince them all.

Mark The Date In Your Calendar

Meanwhile, the shooting of Dabangg 3 is 50-60 per cent complete and the remaining portions are being filmed. The film will showcase two parallel time tracks in Chulbul's life including his present and past. Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep plays the main antagonist in the movie. The film is slated to release on December 20, 2019.