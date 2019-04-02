Dabangg 3 First Pictures Out; Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan & Prabhudeva Set Things On Fire!

From The Sets Of Dabangg 3

Salman Khan shared the first picture from the sets of Dabangg 3 and this has given all his fans an adrenaline rush. He captioned the image as, ''Day1.... #dabangg3 @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing @Nikhil_Dwivedi.''

Arbaaz Khan & Salman Khan

Salman Khan also posted a video along with Arbaaz Khan and captioned it as, ''Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazSkhan.''

Chulbul Pandey Is Back

Nikhil Dwivedi posted on Twitter by saying, ''#CHULBULISBACK is back on a new slate.. Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd is proud to produce this overwhelming Picture Franchise!''

High Hopes & Expectations

Dabangg 3 is creating all the necessary buzz and hype right from the day one and there's high hopes and expectations with regards to the movie. We're sure Salman Khan will deliver a stellar movie and will not disappoint his fans.