    Dabangg 3 First Pictures Out; Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan & Prabhudeva Set Things On Fire!

    By
    |

    Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 finally went on floors and fans of the actor simply can't keep calm. This has to surely be the most awaited movie of Salman Khan as the news about the third installment was going around for several years. However, Salman didn't disappoint his fans as he shared a picture from the sets of Dabangg 3. The picture shows Prabhudeva clearly but Salman is seen from the back with his trademark Chulbul Pandey sunglasses at the back of his collar.

    From The Sets Of Dabangg 3

    Salman Khan shared the first picture from the sets of Dabangg 3 and this has given all his fans an adrenaline rush. He captioned the image as, ''Day1.... #dabangg3 @arbaazSkhan @PDdancing @Nikhil_Dwivedi.''

    Arbaaz Khan & Salman Khan

    Salman Khan also posted a video along with Arbaaz Khan and captioned it as, ''Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot @arbaazSkhan.''

    Chulbul Pandey Is Back

    Nikhil Dwivedi posted on Twitter by saying, ''#CHULBULISBACK is back on a new slate.. Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd is proud to produce this overwhelming Picture Franchise!''

    High Hopes & Expectations

    Dabangg 3 is creating all the necessary buzz and hype right from the day one and there's high hopes and expectations with regards to the movie. We're sure Salman Khan will deliver a stellar movie and will not disappoint his fans.

