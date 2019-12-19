    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Dabangg 3 First Movie Review Out: Moviegoers Are Unhappy With Salman Khan's Performance

      By Lekhaka
      |

      The first movie review of Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan in the lead role, is out and it's anything but flattering! Early moviegoers are the least happy with Salman Khan's performance in the film. Many netizens shared a quick review of Dabangg 3 on their Twitter pages. Going by the early reviews, it's bad news for the Dabangg 3 team as most netizens are dissing the superstar and the plot of the film. Have a look at their tweets below...

      Amol Khiladi 😇 @Khiladi_desi: "#Dabangg3 : WORST. #Dabangg3 is the most infuriatingly bad Salman Khan movie in a long-long time. Its ability to put you to SLEEP & give you a HEADACHE at the same time is a rare one. 1.5/5."

      Ankit Bagdi @AnkitBagdi8: "Just Watched #Dabangg3. DISAPPOINTED. Rating - 1🌟. No script. No storyline. Non-sense Action. @BeingSalmanKhan. You Deserve Oscar for Overacting. Totally Waste of Time. Avoid This Shit.."

      Ronak @ronakkotecha: "#Dabangg3 can only be endured by diehard. @BeingSalmanKhan fans. For everyone else it's a nonsensical exhausting 3-hr torture of unabashed theatrics, mindless action, ill-timed naach gaana & a hamfest of loud performances."

      Prince Prithvi @PrincePrithvi: "#Dabangg3 ~ Superb. One of its kind for Bollywood. An A-Grade Bhojpuri film. (1.5☆/5)."

      Aditya @MeAkkian: "#OneWordReview...#Dabangg3: DISAPPOINTING. Rating:⭐️. Tries too hard to entertain you, but fails miserably... Bad writing, terrible direction, over the top performances... Weakest film in #Dabangg franchise. #Dabangg3Review."

      Shubham C @Shubham26383793: "#Dabangg3 is GOOD NOT GREAT. Comedy is EXCELLENT in the pre interval, emotions linked to someone death, some SURPRISES in store for fans , FANTASTIC action n YES the climax is WORTH IT @BeingSalmanKhan is 🔥 🔥. @KicchaSudeep gives a tough fight. Just Don't keep high expectations."

      Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., December 20, 2019.

