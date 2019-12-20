Dabangg 3 Full Movie Gets Leaked Online On Tamilrockers; The Trouble Continues For Salman Khan

Ever since the trailer and title song of Dabangg 3 have released, the film has been constantly facing troubles! Today, Dabangg 3 has already hit the theatres and on its very first day of release, the entire movie got leaked online on the notorious site, Tamilrockers. The site keeps changing its domain extension every few weeks and in the last one year, the site has leaked many big-budget movies on its first day of release.

It is yet to be seen if the Salman Khan starrer will suffer owing to the online leak. The film has received mixed response from the critics. While some are praising Salman, some are dissing the actor for making the film so predictable!

On a related note, many B-town celebs including Riteish Deshmukh caught the special screening of Dabangg 3. The Housefull 4 actor was all praises for Salman and the third instalment of Dabangg series.

Riteish tweeted, "Watched #Dabangg3 last night. Cheered, Clapped, Laughed - #ChulbulPandey ji was funny, emotional & angry as Hulk. Quintessential @BeingSalmanKhan film. He rocked it. @sonakshisinha you were sooo good ???????? @KicchaSudeep so proud of you my friend - deep baritone & fierce angry eyes."

He further tweeted, "@KicchaSudeep you make evil look good & stylish. Big shout out to @saieemmanjrekar incredible debut- ????????absolutely confident - have known her since she was a little girl- my producers & friends @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi congratulations on the Blockbuster!! #Dabangg3."

Riteish also showered praises on the director Prabhu Deva and tweeted, "The man & the captain of the ship @PDdancing he knows the pulse of the audience- action, emotion, drama, humour all packed in one film- congratulations sir!!!"

(Social media posts are unedited.)