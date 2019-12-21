Dabangg 3 Gets Trolled; Movie-goers Say People Left The Theatres In The Middle Of The Movie

It seems movie-goers aren't very impressed with Dabangg 3, which is high on 'masala' and 'entertainment'. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film has been in tremendous buzz and that was totally expected as it stars Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan. However, many netizens took to the micro-blogging site to slam the movie and vented out their frustration after watching Dabangg 3. Some also claimed that people left the theatres in the middle of the movie.

We can't assure the authenticity of these tweets but wonder if these tweets are really true..

Rahul Raut @Rahulrautwrites: "#Dabangg3 was a headache, seriously... It's so outdated and torturous that you'll feel sorry for yourself... Of course it's better than #Dabangg2 but wasn't that the worst in the series? Let's not talk about the songs that were coming in every few minutes, like a Bhojpuri film!"

Abhinav Jaju @abhinavjaju: "Being a Salman fan, it is very disappointing to see his movies these days. Bharat and now Dabangg 3. Dabangg 3 was one of the worst films this year.."

Yogi @pic_hopper: "#Dabangg3Reviews #Dabangg3Review Dont expect anything else other than salman's shirtless scene,1 or 2 dialogues.There is no story.irrelevant story has been made.People left the theater in the middle of the movie.strictly for salman fans.hope this is the end of dabang series."

Shashank Tiple@shashank_tiple: "I was not ready for today's disaster that shook me inside out. My friend bought 2 tickets for #Dabanng3 without informing and I had no choice but to accompany him and we both along with half of the theater were out by the break. It was disastrous."

उपासना@theflyingnemo: "The best part of the movie #Dabangg3 was when Akshay kumar appeared in that 'smoking kills-sanitary pad' ad."

Have you watched Dabangg 3? Do share your review in the comments section below.