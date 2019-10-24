Dabangg 3 Has Lot More Than Just Masala, Says Salman Khan

All eyes are on Dabangg 3, the trailer of which released recently. Salman touched upon a lot of topics at the trailer launch and said that Dabangg 3 is not the usual masala fare."We had locked the story long back, but I wasn't able to do it due to other commitments. With every film, I try to give the audiences a little more than what I offered in my previous outing, in terms of comedy, action and drama. I have worked 10 times harder on this film," he said, and added, "Usually, sequels don't fare as well as the first film. But we have worked hard on this one. Dabangg 3 should be the biggest of the lot. It has lot more than just masala."

The movie is also being looked forward to for the debut of Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter. Regarding her role, producer Arbaaz Khan said, "Saiee's scenes are in the prequel and we had gone through the entire process of trying to see who could fit the bill. She has the look that we required for Dabangg 3."

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva and has an ensemble star cast comprising Kannada superstar Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and others apart from Bhaijaan who returns as the Robinhood-ish cop 'Chulbul Pandey'. The trailer that released yesterday has already amped fans' excitement. They can't wait for the film to hit screens and see Salman and Sudeep take on each other. Dabangg 3 is slated to hit screens on December 20, 2019.

Meanwhile, Salman has another project with Prabhudeva titled 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. It is said to be an adaptation of the Korean film, The Veteran. No other details regarding the cast and crew of the film have been revealed. The film is set to release for Eid 2020.