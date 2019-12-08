'Dabangg 3’ is an all-out Salman Khan film: Prabhu Deva

Director Prabhu Deva has recently opened up about his upcoming flick 'Dabangg 3', which stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead roles. Prabhu Deva has revealed that 'Dabangg 3' will be much bigger than its first two parts.

He has stated that 'Dabangg 3' will be an all-out Salman Khan film, and it is taken in a way how people would want to see Salman on screen. Prabhu Deva has earlier directed Salman Khan in the 2009 action movie 'Wanted'. He has seen and observed Salman for the past ten years now. "Dabangg 3 is an all-out Salman Khan film. How you want to see Salman Khan, how I want to see him and how everybody wants to see him -- the film is just that. Chulbul is like Chulbul. If you change him, people will not like it. Also, this time it is bigger than ("Dabangg") one and two," Prabhu told IANS.

Recently, specific sections of people raised objection to Dabangg 3's title song 'Hud hud Dabangg'. They complained over the scenes in the song, which showed saffron-clad sadhus dancing with guitars. Regarding this controversy, director Prabhu Deva commented, "If I say anything about it, it will become a controversy. Whatever I comment now, good or bad, they will ask why you said this. Let it pass. Let the film release."

Prabhu says 'Dabangg 3' has a strong love element connected to it, apart from the regular action blocks. The film will mainly talk about how Chulbul Pandey became Chulbul.

Prabhu Deva feels that Salman is the easiest person to work with. Apart from a hero, Salman Khan is also involved in production, screenplay and technical aspects of the film.

Prabhu Deva has also revealed that Salman has become a better dancer than he was before. He assures that the fans will love his dance in 'Dabangg 3'. 'Dabangg 3' is slated for release on December 20.

Also Read:

Dabangg 3: Newbie Saiee Manjrekar Was Not Intimidated About Working With Salman Khan

Dabangg 3: Will Sonakshi Sinha's Statement On Salman Khan Romancing A 21-year-old Fly With Bhai?

Dabangg 3 Actress Saiee Manjrekar Opens Up About Nepotism And Comparisons With Star-kids!