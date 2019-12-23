Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Is Bearing The Loss Owing To CAA Protests!

The current political climate of India has left Salman Khan all disappointed as his latest release, Dabangg 3 is bearing the loss! Trade analyst Girish Wankhede told Mid-Day, "Salman Khan has a huge fan base among the youth. But the political climate in the country is such that many don't want to go to theatres and watch a film. This situation is completely unforeseen, and the makers will have to bear the loss."

Trade guru Amod Mehra also asserted, "The film looks jaded. As far as the box office numbers are concerned, the film has an entire week ahead with holidays coming up, so it should sail through."

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 has received mixed response from both audience and critics.

In her review for FilmiBeat, Madhuri Prabhu writes, "'Lekin koi Dabangg paida nahi hota, uske piche ek kahaani jaroor hoti hai, says Chulbul Pandey. While the rogue cop's 'dabangg-giri' gives you an adrenaline rush, a little more meat in the execution would have raised up the entertainment quotient three times."

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 also casts Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar.