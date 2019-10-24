Hilarious Dabangg 3 Memes Go Viral; Fans Also Take A Sly Dig At Salman Khan!

Yesterday, the trailer of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 hit the internet and netizens can't keep calm. Some are elated to welcome their much-loved 'Chulbul Pandey' while some can't stop taking digs at Salman Khan. Nonetheless, whether one likes the trailer or not, the trailer has indeed created a good buzz among the netizens and among all the anticipation, Dabangg 3 memes have been going viral on Twitter.

Check it out below and we're sure you will be in spilits!

P.S. If you're a die hard Salman Khan fan, you might feel a little offended. Scroll down at your own risk..

#Dabangg3Trailer

Physics- RIP

English- RIP

Acting- RIP

Logic- RIP



Bhai's fans to troller: pic.twitter.com/wJHHql5QYc — Dheeraj Roy ?￰ﾟﾇﾳ (@dheerajmroy) October 24, 2019

Salman bhai to

Joaquin Phoenix and RDJ in next oscar award#Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/NMT3fRn2xX — Mahesh Basnet (@sulphur_99) October 24, 2019

When you take your ex to watch Bhai's movie #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/aHRuUIoWeg — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) October 23, 2019

Jab Bhai footpath par logo ko mar dete hai, fir gareebo ke liye Charity karke unhe bachate hai#Dabangg3Trailer #Dabangg3 pic.twitter.com/y2VywaMYxY — Sumantra Kumar Das (@SumantraKumarDa) October 24, 2019

Arijit Singh when he got rejected the first time: #Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/ngJBYNeWEt — Mihir Hathi (@ThatHathiGuy) October 23, 2019

Bhai fans reaction after watching #Dabangg3Trailer



Pic 1 - On tl

Pic 2 - On Dm groups pic.twitter.com/LykBgpVGmp — Abhi! (@abhiraj1717) October 23, 2019

When your mom scolds you for nothing but save you too from dad when he's angry.#Dabangg3Trailer pic.twitter.com/C792RfUw9p — ??????? (@TheAlteria) October 23, 2019

Directed by Prabhudeva, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kiccha Sudeep.