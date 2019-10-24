    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Hilarious Dabangg 3 Memes Go Viral; Fans Also Take A Sly Dig At Salman Khan!

      By
      |

      Yesterday, the trailer of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 hit the internet and netizens can't keep calm. Some are elated to welcome their much-loved 'Chulbul Pandey' while some can't stop taking digs at Salman Khan. Nonetheless, whether one likes the trailer or not, the trailer has indeed created a good buzz among the netizens and among all the anticipation, Dabangg 3 memes have been going viral on Twitter.

      dabangg-3-memes-go-viral-fans-also-take-a-sly-dig-at-salman-khan

      Check it out below and we're sure you will be in spilits!

      P.S. If you're a die hard Salman Khan fan, you might feel a little offended. Scroll down at your own risk..

      Directed by Prabhudeva, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2019. The film also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kiccha Sudeep.

      Read more about: dabangg 3 salman khan
      Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 24, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue