Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Did Salman Khan Please The Critics?

Dabangg 3 is all set to release today (December 20, 2019) and we are here with the quick Twitter reviews by some of the film critics. From Taran Adarsh to Rohit Jaiswal, many film critics have shared their early reviews on Dabangg 3. So, let's see if their reviews are in the favour of Salman Khan.

For the unversed, Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and it also casts South superstar Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar, who's making her Bollywood début.

Taran Adarsh is all praises for the Salman Khan starrer and writes, "#OneWordReview...

#Dabangg3: ENTERTAINING. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½. #ChulbulPandey is back with a bang... #Dabangg3 is an out-and-out #Salman show... #PrabhuDheva focusses on mass and masala... Interval block and climax fight terrific... #KichchaSudeepa excellent. #Dabangg3Review"

Film sub distributor Rahul Verma writes, "It is hugely entertaining with soul . First half builds up with flashback portions followed by outstanding interval but but the real game begins from secone half where it went altogether in different league ! Cliamax is major USP (Pumped up) ⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Trade Talk: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 To Suffer At The Box Office Due To Ongoing CAA Protests?

"#SalmanKhan overshadows everyone , #KicchaSudeep is phenomenal with his intensity. #SaieeManjrekar is beautiful and #SonakshiSinha plays her part gracefully. One word : It is better than #Dabangg. Must watch even if you are a fan of well made masala film."

While reviewing Dabangg 3, Khaleej Times writes, "#SalmanKhan is thrice as 'fearless' in this action thriller."

Dabangg 3 brings the 53-year-old superstar back in the avatar of Chulbul Pandey, the Robin Hood-like cop which he first played in the 2010 original.