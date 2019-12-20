    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction

      Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey has already arrived at the theatres as Dabangg 3 has finally released in India today. Ever since the trailer of the film has landed on You Tube, the film has been in tremendous buzz - thanks to Bhai power. Earlier Salman had claimed that the third instalment of Dabangg is better than the other two instalments. So, let's see if the movie-goers agree with Bhai or they have a different opinion.

      Check out the live tweets below..

      Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01: "#Dabangg3Review - ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 3*/5. #Dabangg3 is Nowhere near to Dabangg1 But it is FAR better than Dabangg2 With #SalmanKhan charismatic performance & BRILLIANT action #Dabangg3 delivers what it has promised to MASS AUDIENCE #KicchaSudeep emerges as the best villain in Dabang series."

      SwapnilTM® @mishuswapnil: "#Dabangg3Review Just watched #Dabangg3 I must say that nobody can stop this movie from being a blockbuster, It has Salman Khan written all over it from the entry to the end !! @BeingSalmanKhan @KicchaSudeep climax action scene is out of this world !! Truly amazing !! #Dabangg3Day."

      Jai Bharat Mata @SachinB58290576: "#Dabangg3 is worse than #ActionJackson.... This Movie is a Torture...."

      Shiv Shetty @shiv_shetty1: "First half of Dabangg 3 done. Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for not disappointing. Starts as a spoof but becomes a gripping drama when it enters flashback mode @KicchaSudeep is menacing and Salman gives his best performance post Sultan 3.5/5 so far."

      R O H I T S H A R M A @_Rohitsharma45_: "It's intermission , till now best movie full of entertainment, emotions.. 5/5*. #SalmanKhan once again with a master class movie. #Dabangg3 breaks all record , mark my words."

      Devanand J. @devanandjangir: "With lots of thrills and top notch action climax #Dabangg3 never fails to disappoint. @BeingSalmanKhan continue his legacy as a cop!!! @KicchaSudeep whatta performance! 🌟🌟🌟✨."

      Directed by Prabhu Deva, Dabangg 3 also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep, Arbaaz Khan and Saiee Manjrekar.

      Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
