Watch Munna Badnaam Hua Video: Salman Khan & Prabhu Deva Set The Screen on Fire

Finally, the much awaited item number of 2019, 'Munna Badnaam Hua' from Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is out and fans are going crazy over Salman and Prabhu Deva's hook steps on Badshah's rap. The dance-off between Chulbul Pandey and Deva has put our screens on fire and we aren't kidding! Watch it yourself..

While Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva are the highlights of this quirky item number, Warina Hussain's moves are no less amazing! The song is sung by Kamaal Khan and Mamta Sharma, and rapped by Badshah.

On a related note, speaking of dancing with Salman Khan after a long time, Prabhu Deva had recently said, "Salman sir's energy in the song is commendable. his aura sets the frame on fire. No wonder if post this song, Bollywood starts a new trend of incorporating 'ItemBoy' songs in full swing. Sharing screen space with him in a song after 'Mera hi jalwa' from Wanted, was like a magical moment for me. I can never refuse his request. Hope, people will like us in the song yet again together."

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year. The film also casts Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and marks the debut of Saiee Manjrekar.