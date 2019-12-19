Dabangg 3 New Song 'Awara' Out: Salman Khan And Saiee Manjrekar Bring Romance Alive

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the theatres in just a day and well, the makers are surely treating us with more love as we inch closer to the release. The moment Dabangg 3's trailer was released, the audience totally went gaga over it. A new song video is out where Salman Khan romances Saiee Manjrekar in the romantic number titled Awara.

A treat to us all, the soothing song Awara from Dabangg 3 released today and it is like a double treat for everyone as the actor will be seen romancing two heroines in the upcoming release, Dabangg 3. Saiee and Salman's jodi is very adorable and the song is proof of how their chemistry just wins over our hearts.

In the latest Dabangg 3 promo, we got to watch a glimpse of Sonakshi's and Salman's romance while in this song, we see Saiee and Sallu's romance. Well, we are cheerleading already to watch the romance of superstar Salman Khan with two of the heroines and Awara truly works like a love potion for us all!

Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg franchise, which stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is being directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release tomorrow, December 20.