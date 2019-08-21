Dabangg 3: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha Entertain Special Kids On Sets

While photos and videos of Dabangg 3 are being widely shared on social media by the stars of the movie, one set of pictures, where the cast is seen spending quality time with special children won the hearts of fans. The photos were shared by senior actor Bina Kak. She also shared pictures of Bhaijaan celebrating Raksha Bandhan on the movie sets.

Apparently, the photos were clicked on the sets and the students were from a school for children with special needs in Jaipur. In one of the photos, Salman can also be seen dancing with the kids, who also seem to be enjoying their time with the star actor. Bina captioned the photos, stating that a party was arranged for the kids with snacks and the children had a fun time with their favourite actors.

In another photo, Sonakshi can be seen posing with the children. Sonakshi's widest smile proves that she had a good time as she spent the day with the special kids. The photo, in which Sonakshi is seen in a saree, was captioned, "Dancing on the sets... Salman khan spending quality time with children of #umangjaipur on the sets of #dabangg3... Special tent was put up for children n they were treated with patties, wafers n pastries by the crew... They all had a ball with their favorite Bhaijaan." (sic)

Check out the post here.

Among the other posts, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram and shared a video of Prabhudheva, getting a shoulder massage on the sets. In the video, the actor-director can be seen laughing and having a fun time.

The shooting for Dabangg 3 in Jaipur has been wrapped up and it is being said that the cast returned to Mumbai. Apart from Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, Dabangg 3 also stars Arbaaz Khan, Sudeep and others. Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, will also be introduced to Bollywood with the movie. Directed by Prabhudheva, the movie will hit the screens on December 20, 2019.