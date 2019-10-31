Dabangg 3: Preity Zinta Teams Up With Salman Khan For A Special 'Police' Surprise

Salman Khan is all set to return as Chulbul Pandey on the big screen with Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3'. Ever since the makers dropped the official trailer of the film, the excitement around this cop film seems to be increasing with each passing day.

Amidst all this, Preity Zinta dropped a big surprise on her Instagram page which hinted that the actress will be making a cameo in this Salman Khan starrer. The actress posted a series of pictures with Salman in his Chulbul Pandey avatar and left the fans guessing with her captions.

The dimpled lady posted a picture where she is seen dressed as a police officer and posing with 'Chulbul Panday' Salman Khan. She captioned the picture as, "Happy Halloween everyone 😘 @beingsalmankhan #chulbulpandey #halloween #fun #madness #ting."

Another picture has her shades hung at the back of her collar, similar to Chulbul's signature Dabangg style. "This Halloween I met someone special in U.P🤩 बोलो कौन ? Socho aur bolo?#HappyHalloween #police #surprise #dabangg3 #ting," wrote Preity.

In yet another click, the 'Veer Zara' actress goes all pouty for the frame. Preity captioned it as, "Anything can happen on Halloween 😘 Here's to having some fun 😂😂😂 and being a little crazy ! Perks of showing up on the #Dabangg3 shoot 🤪 #chubulpandey #Happyhalloween #Fun #ting @beingsalmankhan."

Well, we must say it would quite interesting to watch these two share screen space after a long gap. Preity and Salman worked together in films like 'Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega', 'Chori Chori Chupke', 'Jaan-E-Mann' among others.

Coming back to 'Dabangg 3', the film has Kannada superstar Kicheep Sudeep playing the main antagonist. The Salman Khan movie also stars Sonakshi Sinha and marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee. 'Dabangg 3' is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

