Dabangg 3: Salman Khan's Co-star Saiee Manjrekar To Share The Screen With Her Parents

Saiee Majrekar is all set to mark her début with the most anticipated film of this year - Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan, which makes her début a dream come true. But what makes it even more special is sharing screen space with both her parents, Mahesh Manjrekar and Medha Manjrekar in Dabangg 3.

Mahesh Manjrekar's wife Medha has been roped in to play his better-half in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which becomes the on-screen reunion for the Manjrekar family. Saiee Manjrekar must have felt at home while working on the film and at the same time, having her parents around.

Ecstatic about the on-screen reunion, Saiee Manjrekar shared her feeling, "The scene that I have with my father also features my mother, which makes it special. While shooting for it, I was bubbling with excitement. I was on set with my parents, working on a scene featuring all three of us. I couldn't have asked for anything better in my début film."

Adding to that with Mahesh Manjrekar reprising his role of drunk alcoholic Haria, and father to Sonakshi Sinha's character Rajjo, Salman Khan suggested that Medha Manjrekar can be roped in to play Haria's wife.

Newbie Saiee Manjrekar has kickstarted her promotions for Dabangg 3 and seems excited about the début. Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on December 20.