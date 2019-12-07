Dabangg 3: Newbie Saiee Manjrekar Was Not Intimidated Working With Salman Khan

Over the years, Salman Khan has launched many newbies on to the big screen. The Bhai of Bollywood is all set to present debutant Saiee Manjrekar with his upcoming film, Dabangg 3.

While we may imagine that it is intimidating to on the sets of one's first film, Saiee had no such experience. She says that she was made to feel very comfortable and special by Salman, and is very grateful for that.

In a recent interview, Saiee opened up about her experience of being on set for the first time, with Salman Khan. "It was a treat. Honestly, it was everything I dreamt it to be. It was just so fun and so normal. I say normal because when you're working with such a big star you feel intimidated. However, with him, I didn't. He made me feel so comfortable, he was very accommodating. He made everything really special for me and I'm very grateful for that," she said, according to Pinkvilla.

She added that working with Salman on Dabangg 3 was greater than she had hoped for. Saiee's first music video from the film, 'Naina Lade' released yesterday, and she has charmed us with her graceful demeanor. Meanwhile, two other tracks from the film, 'Hud Hud' and 'Munna Badnam Hua' have topped the charts.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudeva, and it stars south star Sudeep as the antagonist, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill. The film hits theatres on December 20, 2019.

